BOJ's Kuroda says didn't discuss succession plan with PM Abe

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he did not discuss with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who would head the central bank when his term expires in April next year.
Mr Kuroda, speaking to reporters at the prime minister's official residence after their meeting, said he discussed the global economy with Mr Abe and told him that economic conditions were solid.
REUTERS
