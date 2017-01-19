Boutique investment bank LionTree to open Paris office

[LONDON] Boutique investment bank LionTree, focused on media, technology and telecommunications (TMT), said on Thursday it would open a Paris office headed by Fatine Layt. "The EU represents a dynamic and attractive marketplace across both traditional and emerging TMT sectors," said Jake Donavan, president of LionTree Europe in a statement. "Paris, in particular, has become a new frontier for media and technology in sectors such as financial technology, mobile apps, media, mobile gaming and sports." The firm was founded in 2012 and has operations in New York, San Francisco and London.

Its Paris office will also offer in-market insights and expertise to help clients outside the region take advantage of opportunities in France and throughout the European Union.

Ms Layt, who is a Knight of the French Legion of Honour, has had more than 16 years of investment banking experience including as former chairman and managing partner of French investment bank Oddo Corporate Finance. She began her career in private equity.

She also serves on the boards of several major French companies, including Groupe Fromageries Bel, the Renault Foundation and Renault's investment fund, Mobiliz.

