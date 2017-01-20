You are here

Brexit: HSBC, UBS may shift 1,000 jobs each from UK

Handelsblatt newspaper, meanwhile, reports Goldman Sachs is considering halving its London workforce
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 05:50

UBS chairman Axel Weber told BBC that about 1,000 of the UBS' 5,000 employees in London could be affected by Brexit.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Davos, Switzerland

TWO of Europe's biggest banks warned on Wednesday that they could each move about 1,000 jobs out of London as they prepare for expected disruption caused by Britain's exit from the European Union.

UBS chairman Axel Weber said that about 1,000 of the Swiss bank's

