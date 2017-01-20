You are here
Brexit: HSBC, UBS may shift 1,000 jobs each from UK
Handelsblatt newspaper, meanwhile, reports Goldman Sachs is considering halving its London workforce
Davos, Switzerland
TWO of Europe's biggest banks warned on Wednesday that they could each move about 1,000 jobs out of London as they prepare for expected disruption caused by Britain's exit from the European Union.
UBS chairman Axel Weber said that about 1,000 of the Swiss bank's
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg