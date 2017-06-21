You are here
BRICs back in favour with emerging-market investors
Money managers are pushing monthly inflows and stock prices to nearly two-year highs
Sao Paulo
RESURGENT growth is reviving one of the past decade's hottest trades.
Emerging-market investors are again piling into the so-called BRIC nations - Brazil, Russia, India and China - pushing monthly inflows and stock prices to nearly two-year highs. The bet is that a pick-
Powered by GET.com
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg