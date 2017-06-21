You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

BRICs back in favour with emerging-market investors

Money managers are pushing monthly inflows and stock prices to nearly two-year highs
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170620_SYBRICS20_2942858.jpg
India is expected to reclaim its crown from China as the world's fastest-growing large economy over the next three years, according to the median estimates of 37 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
PHOTO: AFP

Sao Paulo

RESURGENT growth is reviving one of the past decade's hottest trades.

Emerging-market investors are again piling into the so-called BRIC nations - Brazil, Russia, India and China - pushing monthly inflows and stock prices to nearly two-year highs. The bet is that a pick-

Powered by GET.comGetCom
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening