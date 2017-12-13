Bulls and bears lock horns over China's blue-chip drink maker

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Shanghai
KWEICHOW Moutai, the Chinese drink maker made famous when Richard Nixon drank its fiery sorghum liquor on his historic state visit to Beijing in 1972, has been the toast of the mainland's blue-chip stock rally, surging 93 per cent this year.
The stock's eye-popping rise
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo