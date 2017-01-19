You are here
Capital curbs push China firms to risky, costly debt
Companies including Bank of China raise record US$111b in offshore dollar bonds, up from US$88b in 2015
Shanghai
CHINA'S efforts to support its currency and cool its hot property market are encouraging more Chinese companies, including many state firms, to take on extra cost and risk by raising foreign-currency bonds in Hong Kong and other offshore locations.
Despite the yuan's
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg