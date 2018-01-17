Carillion's demise puts spotlight on UK pensions shortfall

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
THE collapse of Carillion Plc with more than half a billion pounds of unfunded pension commitments may increase pressure on some of the nation's biggest companies to plug their own funding gaps.
The construction and services giant employs almost 20,000 people in Britain and
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo