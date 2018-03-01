Carousell partners MoneySmart to bring personal finance to mobile app

WITH effect from Thursday, Carousell users can tap personal finance portal, MoneySmart's database to find out more about credit card offers and information on applying for a card that best suits their spending needs.

In a press statement, both companies announced a partnership to make personal finance more accessible to users, and "reach out to the next generation of mobile-first customers".

The collaboration will showcase MoneySmart-recommended financial products on Carousell's marketplace in a new finance category, and feature exclusively MoneySmart listings to ensure that posts are "trusted and reliable", the companies said.

The firms added that users can apply for these financial products directly within the app, making the process hassle-free.

Said CEO of MoneySmart, Vinod Nair: "Our expertise in the personal finance space allows us to help users make sense of complex personal finance information, so they can make confident decisions around personal finance products without leaving Carousell's platform."

Within the year, MoneySmart and Carousell will also expand the app's finance category to include recommendations for travel insurance and savings accounts.