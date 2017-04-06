You are here
Chatbot helps OCBC scoop up S$10m in home loans
Other banks such as POSB and Standard Chartered Private Bank also offer digital tools to serve customers
Singapore
BANKS are upping their game with financial technology (fintech), with OCBC closing more than S$10 million in home loans through its chatbot application over about three months.
It said since the launch of the specialised chatbot service for home and renovation loans in
Powered by GET.com
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg