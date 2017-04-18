You are here

China Construction Bank expands services in Singapore

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 15:39
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

CHINA Construction Bank (CCB) on Tuesday launched two major banking centres in Singapore that would provide infrastructure financing and private banking services.

It also said it has set up the Singapore subsidiary of CCB International, the Chinese bank's investment services arm.

CCB said the bank is increasing its investment and expanding its network in Singapore, in line with China's "One Belt, One Road" programme.

