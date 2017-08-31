You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China Construction Bank profits lifted by economy, debt crackdown

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 11:49

[SHANGHAI] China Construction Bank, one of the country's "big four" financial institutions, reported a moderate first-half profit rise and improving asset quality as a government crackdown on bad debt kicked in.

The bank's earnings were posted Wednesday night, hours after China's three other big state-owned lenders announced similar results for January-June, which they credited to the de-leveraging campaign and stabilising economic fundamentals.

China Construction Bank (CCB) earned a profit of 138.34 billion yuan (S$28.5 billion) in the first half, up 3.7 per cent year-on-year, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, where it is listed.

That marks a slight improvement on the 1.1 per cent increase reported in the first half of 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CCB added that its non-performing loans (NPL) ratio was 1.51 per cent in the period, down from 1.52 per cent in the second half of 2016, and 1.58 per cent in the six months before that.

China's banks, which have generally reported flat results in recent years, have benefited this year from faster-than-expected 6.9 per cent economic growth in the first half.

They have said bottom lines were further bolstered by the government campaign launched earlier this year to cut mounting debt and dispose of bad loans.

CCB said it reviewed and tightened up its lending policies and "continuously enhanced its credit structure" during the period.

"In the first half of the year, the banking industry was overall stable with more reasonable growth rate of assets, and the risks were within control," CCB said.

While noting a "complex and grim business environment" worldwide, the bank expressed optimism for the future, saying the Chinese and global economies were expected to strengthen.

Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and Agricultural Bank of China reported similar net profit gains and improved asset quality for the first half.

Shares in major Chinese financial institutions have climbed in recent weeks on improving sentiment.

However, China Construction Bank dipped 2.14 per cent in Hong Kong and 1.42 per cent in Shanghai on Thursday morning, roughly in line with shares of the other three lenders.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

Yuan dips, but set for best month since China took it off peg in 2005

Temasek's Vertex adds Kasikornbank for new venture capital fund

Modi cash ban a 'total failure' as 99% of banned notes are back

Prudential speeds up sales process with new real-time chatbot

AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
4 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
5 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

mas.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

SIA 18164456.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Companies & Markets

SIA, Alaska Airlines to launch codeshare flights

qantas.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Qantas flights from Sydney to London to transit in Singapore instead of Dubai

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening