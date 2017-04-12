You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China fintech buys 51% of local asset manager Havenport

Havenport says the deal aims to bring the fintech's wealth management products, services to S'pore
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:50
by
haoxiang@sph.com.sg@HaoxiangCaiBT

Singapore

IN a bid to expand in South-east Asia, Hong Kong-listed financial technology services firm Credit China FinTech is buying 51 per cent of Singapore's Havenport Asset Management for about S$25.5 million, The Business Times has learnt.

Contacted on Tuesday, Havenport

Powered by GET.comGetCom
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening