You are here
China fintech buys 51% of local asset manager Havenport
Havenport says the deal aims to bring the fintech's wealth management products, services to S'pore
Singapore
IN a bid to expand in South-east Asia, Hong Kong-listed financial technology services firm Credit China FinTech is buying 51 per cent of Singapore's Havenport Asset Management for about S$25.5 million, The Business Times has learnt.
Contacted on Tuesday, Havenport
Powered by GET.com
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg