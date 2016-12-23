You are here
China insurance regulator tightening licence issuance: sources
CIRC wants to reduce risks from aggressive business and investment practices
Hong Kong
CHINA'S insurance regulator is making it much tougher for insurers to get new licences as it seeks to reduce risks resulting from the aggressive business and investment practices of some players, said three people with knowledge of the matter.
Concerns about the kinds of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg