China may let insurance funds take part in firms' debt-to-equity swaps

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 11:19 AM

[BEIJING] China is considering allowing insurance funds to participate in debt-to-equity swaps of distressed firms, the insurance regulator said on Thursday.

The regulator also supports insurance funds taking part in state-owned firms' mixed ownership reforms, Jia Biao, vice-head of the capital operation department, told reporters in a briefing in Beijing.

He also said the regulator will step up supervision of the use of insurance funds.

