China may let insurance funds take part in firms' debt-to-equity swaps
[BEIJING] China is considering allowing insurance funds to participate in debt-to-equity swaps of distressed firms, the insurance regulator said on Thursday.
The regulator also supports insurance funds taking part in state-owned firms' mixed ownership reforms, Jia Biao, vice-head of the capital operation department, told reporters in a briefing in Beijing.
He also said the regulator will step up supervision of the use of insurance funds.
REUTERS