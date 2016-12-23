You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China regulator urges investment banks to tighten supervision

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 19:03

16-40690553 - 27_11_2016 - FILE-CHINA-ECONOMY-CREDIT-PROPERTY.jpg
China's securities regulator has urged five brokerages to tighten compliance after an inspection of their investment banking businesses showed standards were not strict enough, the regulator said on its official microblog.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] China's securities regulator has urged five brokerages to tighten compliance after an inspection of their investment banking businesses showed standards were not strict enough, the regulator said on its official microblog.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) found that the five companies, including Guotai Junan Securities Co and Guosen Securities Co, did not do an adequate job in areas such as internal risk control, due diligence and internal workflow.

The regulator also named New Times Securities, Dongguan Securities and Zhongtai Securities among the brokerages inspected.

When contacted by Reuters, Dongguan Securities declined to comment. The other brokerages could not be immediately reached for comment.

Separately, CSRC warned China's asset managers not to break the law, and urged perpetrators to surrender themselves to the police.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
4 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
5 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening