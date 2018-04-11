You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China to expand daily quotas under stock connect schemes from May 1

Wed, Apr 11, 2018 - 10:59 AM

[SHANGHAI] China's securities regulator said on Wednesday daily quotas of the stock connect schemes linking mainland and Hong Kong markets will be expanded starting May 1.

The daily northbound quotas under Shanghai and Shenzhen stock connect schemes will be boosted to 52 billion yuan (S$10.8 billion), the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its website.

Daily southbound quotas under the schemes will be adjusted to 42 billion yuan.

In June and September, global index publisher MSCI will add around 230 large-cap Chinese stocks into its EM index.

The index weighting will be small but some expect money flows from Hong Kong into China via the stock connect scheme on those days may breach the daily quota.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180411_KRNEWSK7NW_3389352.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Real Estate

Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures

BT_20180411_JQLATAM_3389355.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Technology

Latin America's digital economy beckons; will Singapore outfits go?

Apr 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trade war could reduce US role as agricultural supplier: Olam

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
4 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
5 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgx.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX to list new Indian derivatives in June; exploring Gujarat tie-up with NSE

BT_20180411_JQLATAM_3389355.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Technology

Latin America's digital economy beckons; will Singapore outfits go?

BT_20180411_KRNEWSK7NW_3389352.jpg
Apr 11, 2018
Real Estate

Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures

Apr 11, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: PACC Offshore, SPH, ComfortDelGro

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening