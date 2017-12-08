You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's HNA pushes back against liquidity concerns, wont sell assets "blindly"

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 12:09 PM

BP_HNA Group_081217_75.jpg
China's HNA Group sought to allay growing concerns that the massive conglomerate is facing a liquidity crunch and may need to dispose some recent acquisitions, including stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] China's HNA Group sought to allay growing concerns that the massive conglomerate is facing a liquidity crunch and may need to dispose some recent acquisitions, including stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton.

Zhao Quan, head of HNA's tourism division and the group's newest board member, told Reuters on Friday in a telephone interview from Haikou city in southern China that adjustments in the group's portfolio had started earlier, and the company was not selling its holdings "blindly".

HNA has not "suddenly started to liquidate assets", said Mr Zhao, who added the company has been disposing of non-core businesses in line with group strategy. Mr Zhao dismissed "outside speculation" that the group is facing a "liquidity crisis".

Mr Zhao's comments come against a backdrop of a slew of repayment obligations and concerns about rising financing costs at the indebted airline-to-property conglomerate. HNA's US$50 billion worth of deal-making over the past two years has sparked intense scrutiny of its opaque ownership and use of leverage.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among its most high-profile purchases has been a 25 per cent stake in Hilton for US$6.5 billion and a 9.9 per cent stake in Deutsche Bank.

Mr Zhao characterised both share purchases as "successful" financial investments, as well as "profitable".

"We hope to have more cooperation with both companies," he said.

HNA has "significant" debt maturities over the next several years and its funding costs are "meaningfully higher" than from a year ago, ratings agency S&P Global Ratings said last month.

Pressure on HNA's finances has risen after the Chinese government told major banks in June to review their credit exposure to HNA and a handful of other companies.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Australian dollar propped up by strong China data; NZ$ range bound

Bangladesh Bank, NY Fed discuss suing Manila bank for heist damages

JPMorgan's Dimon taking customer pricing hints from Amazon

Bitcoin surges above US$16,000 as concerns mount

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Bitcoin shakes off bubble warnings in race past US$15,000

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
4 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Real Estate

Public consultation soon to regulate short-term home rentals

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong could become Apsil's controlling shareholder if rights issue undersubscribed

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Advance SCT granted extension to meet listing requirements for removal from SGX watch-list

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening