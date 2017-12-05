Chinese micro-lender to delay US IPO pricing: source

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Beijing
CHINESE consumer lending firm Lexinfintech will delay the pricing of its planned Nasdaq IPO to conduct more due diligence, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said - a move that comes after Beijing issued new rules to tighten control of the micro-loan sector.
