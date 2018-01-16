You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citi expands China desk in Singapore

Tue, Jan 16, 2018 - 4:55 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

2016-04-19T050209Z_333802656_GF10000386494_RTRMADP_3_CITIGROUP-CHINA-FINTECH.jpg
CITI on Tuesday said the US bank has expanded its China desk, adding a second desk in Singapore.
PHOTO: REUTERS

CITI on Tuesday said the US bank has expanded its China desk, adding a second desk in Singapore.

This business supports Citi's Chinese clients that are using Singapore as an access point into Asean. The move comes on the back of investment trends led by the Belt and Road Initiative.

Citi cited numbers showing that China's FDI (foreign direct investments) into Asean has grown to over US$9 billion in 2016 from US$6.5 billion in 2015.

The new desk in Singapore comprises 10 relationship and product managers, selling banking solutions such as cash management, trade financing, hedging, and FX solutions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bank will also offer advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity offerings, as well as "the understanding of local operating and regulatory environments".

Citi's first Singapore-based China desk was launched in 2010. Citi now has eight other China desks outside of the two in Singapore - Hong Kong, London, New York, Dubai, Johannesburg, Sao Paulo, Kazakhstan, and Kenya.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

First Reit secures up to S$400 million in syndicated secured loans from OCBC

When picking crypto winners, don't think long term

Morgan Stanley, BofA lead in Asia equity trading: Greenwich

Dubai's Emirates NBD Q4 net profit rises 17 per cent

What traders are watching during this earnings season in Europe

Germany to add China's yuan to currency reserves

Editor's Choice

file6uea2ttfgmuoym6o8c4.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Real Estate

2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue

BT_20180116_JLRAVI16R4QE_3264542.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Goldilocks economy tiptoes around three grumpy bears

BT_20180116_LMXMARINA16GLBV_3264404.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One, Duo developments symbolic - and also viable projects

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor project
4 Floor at Indonesia's stock exchange collapses, 75 injured
5 Fixed deposit deals for scaredy-cats
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

marina bay 18743537 .jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Independent directors to face 9-year limit under revised Corporate Governance Code

marina bay 18743537 .jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_CBD_160118_20.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Firms' payment performance rebounds in 2017: Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau

0000092.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Transport

PM Lee, Najib witness signing of bilateral agreement for JB-Woodlands RTS link

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening