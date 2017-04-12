You are here
Citi notches big jump in retail fund flows after shift to emerging affluent
In January alone, net new money is up 60% from a year ago, says its retail banking head in Singapore
Singapore
CITI Singapore opened the year with a big jump in fund flows from its retail clients, following its official shift in focus to the emerging affluent segment, a top banker told The Business Times.
In January alone, the bank has grown net new money by 60 per cent from a
Powered by GET.com
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg