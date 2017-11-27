You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

City of London says tax take backs case for Brexit banks deal

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 11:28 AM

2017-10-17T124140Z_569227404_RC1A1E8EEA90_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-BOE.JPG
The Bank of England expects 10,000 financial services jobs to move by "Brexit Day" as London based banks, insurers and asset managers open or expand existing hubs in the bloc to maintain customer links there.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON]Britain's financial services industry paid a record 72.1 billion pounds ($96.2 billion) in tax during the past fiscal year, PwC said in a report that piles pressure on the government to secure favourable trading terms for banks after Brexit.

Tax revenues in the finance sector rose 1 per cent in the year to March 2017, hitting their highest level in the ten years data has been collected, the report said. It was commissioned by the City of London, home to the "Square Mile" financial district.

"With Brexit edging ever closer, it is more important than ever to underline just how important the financial services sector is to the rest of the economy," City of London policy chief Catherine McGuinness said.

"While it's too early to gauge how the country's tax-take might suffer if firms chose to move business away from the UK, these findings highlight how vital it is to meet the urgent needs of the sector as part of negotiations." The City has called for a transition deal by the end of the year to limit the amount of financial jobs moving to the EU's other 27 member countries before Britain's departure from the bloc in March 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Bank of England expects 10,000 financial services jobs to move by "Brexit Day" as London based banks, insurers and asset managers open or expand existing hubs in the bloc to maintain customer links there.

The report said 43.5 pe cent or 31.4 billion pounds of tax receipts from firms tracked was in employment taxes paid by employees and their companies.

"If a large number of jobs were to leave the UK as a result of Brexit, then the tax revenues of the financial services sector would almost certainly be impacted," the City of London said.

The sector accounted for 11 percent of UK tax receipts, and for the first time, the annual report showed where the majority of financial jobs are located.

A third of financial services jobs are in London, with Scotland accounting for 13.6 per cent, and the south east of England 12.4 per cent.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Japan insurer Sompo sets up fintech base in Tel Aviv

Japan plans extra budget of US$24-26b for fiscal 2017: sources

UOB to upskill 900 staff in professional conversional programme

UnionPay QR code payments to be launched across all six AsiaMalls shopping centres in 2018

Euro at 2-month high on upbeat German sentiment data, political hopes

Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB to upskill 900 staff in professional conversional programme

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

UnionPay QR code
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UnionPay QR code payments to be launched across all six AsiaMalls shopping centres in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening