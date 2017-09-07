Commonwealth Bank of Australia slapped with class-action suit

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Sydney
COMMONWEALTH Bank of Australia was hit on Tuesday with potentially Australia's biggest class-action lawsuit over a money-laundering scandal that has already smashed its share price and exposed it to billions of dollars in fines.
Litigation financier IMF Bentham Ltd said it
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal