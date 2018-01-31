You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Commonwealth Bank sued for alleged rate rigging by regulator

Tue, Jan 30, 2018 - 4:17 PM

BP_Commonwealth Bank_300118_94.jpg
Commonwealth Bank of Australia is being sued by the nation's securities regulator for allegedly rigging the benchmark bank-bill swap rate, adding to legal problems for the nation's largest lender.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Commonwealth Bank of Australia is being sued by the nation's securities regulator for allegedly rigging the benchmark bank-bill swap rate, adding to legal problems for the nation's largest lender.

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission said it began legal proceedings Tuesday in the Federal Court in Melbourne, alleging the bank engaged in "unconscionable conduct and market manipulation" between January and October 2012.

Commonwealth Bank is the last of the nation's big-four lenders to face claims it manipulated the benchmark, the local equivalent of Libor. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd and National Australia Bank Ltd in November agreed to pay A$50 million (S$53 million) each to settle. Westpac Banking Corp. is contesting similar allegations.

The suit adds to a list of problems facing incoming chief executive officer Matt Comyn, who was yesterday named to replace Ian Narev. Commonwealth Bank is also fighting allegations it systemically breached anti-money laundering laws, which have spawned a class-action lawsuit and a separate ASIC probe. The nation's biggest banks also face a wide-ranging inquiry starting next month into their treatment of customers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Commonwealth Bank disputed the allegations, it said in its response to the ASIC lawsuit.

In its rate-rigging claim, ASIC alleges Commonwealth Bank had a large number of products priced or valued off the swap rate, and on three occasions traded with the intention of affecting the level at which the rate was set to maximise its profit or minimise its losses to the detriment of those holding opposite positions.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Banker bonuses jumping while traders brace for smaller payouts

MTQ announces rights cum warrants issue to raise up to S$15.5m in net proceeds

UK watchdog presses banks on "ticking time bomb" of interest-only home loans

MAS mopping up excess liquidity as Singapore interest rates fall

Blackstone in talks to buy Thomson Reuters' financial unit

US dollar index holds steady as markets await Trump's speech and Fed

Editor's Choice

gic_0.jpg
Jan 30, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's outbound property investments hit record in 2017

BT_20180130_NRSIA30_3285937.jpg
Jan 30, 2018
Transport

SIA launches its blueprint for digital innovation

Jan 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bullish investors look past failed bid by CDL to privatise M&C Hotels

Most Read

1 Iceberg urges Noble's creditors to reject debt-for-equity swap
2 Noble Group confirms restructuring deal reached; existing shareholders to own 10% of new entity
3 Rail Mall owners seeking buyers
4 Noble's restructuring plan leaves major shareholder Goldilocks upset; Sias calls for more equitable terms
5 Keppel's Q4 throws up questions over its O&M provisions
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_300118_55.jpg
Jan 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore expected to attract S$8-10b in inbound investments in 2018: EDB

BP_CBD_300118_55.jpg
Jan 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 30, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches sale of two industrial sites in Tuas

noble gorup.JPG
Jan 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring plan leaves major shareholder Goldilocks upset; Sias calls for more equitable terms

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening