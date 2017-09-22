You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 10:30 AM
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

THE government will extend the 4 per cent minimum interest rate earned on all Special, Medisave and Retirement Account (SMRA) monies for one year until end December 2018.

In a joint media statement, the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board and the Housing Development Board (HDB) said since January 1, 2008, savings in the SMRA have been invested in Special Singapore Government Securities (SSGS).

SSGS earns an interest rate pegged to the 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities (10YSGS) plus 1 per cent. This is a market-based rate for instruments of comparable risk and duration, CPF and HDB said.

To help members cope with the transition, the government had committed to providing a 4 per cent floor rate for SMRA interest for two years up to December 2009. This was subsequently extended in light of global economic conditions and the fact that interest rates had been exceptionally low.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The current 4 per cent minimum rate is due to expire on December 31 this year.

CPF members will continue to earn interest rates of up to 3.5 per cent per annum on their Ordinary Account (OA) monies, and up to 5 per cent per annum on their Special and Medisave Accounts (SMA) monies in the last quarter of 2017.

The OA interest rate will remain at 2.5 per cent per annum from October 1 to December 31 this year, as the computed rate of 0.24 per cent is lower than the legislated minimum interest rate.

Correspondingly, the concessionary interest rate for HDB mortgage loans, which is pegged at 0.1 per cent above the OA interest rate, will remain unchanged at 2.6 per cent per annum from October 1 to 31 December, 2017.

CPF said the SMA interest rate will be maintained at 4 per cent per annum in Q4, as the computed rate of 3.12 per cent is lower than the current floor interest rate of 4 per cent per annum.

It added that the retirement account interest rate will be maintained at 4 per cent per annum in Q4, as announced on November 29 last year.

Banking & Finance

Asia markets down and US dollar weaker, North Korea back in view

AUD at 3 week lows as commodities spiral down; NZD cautious

SoftBank CEO parties with smart robots during UN GA week

UK banks to check immigration status from January: govt

US dollar retreats as post-Fed meeting glow fades

Managers of US$3t buy greenback after 6-mth slide

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
4 Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, ST Engineering, UEL
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

IMG-20170829-WA0001.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CEA fines and suspends property agent for breaching code of ethics

Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

MoneyMax pioneers live e-auction site with Japan's Aucnet

Sep 22, 2017
Banking & Finance

US dollar retreats as post-Fed meeting glow fades

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening