You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

CPFIS-included funds delivered 3.40% on average in Q2 2017

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 11:31
angelat@sph.com.sg

ALL unit trusts and investment-linked insurance products (ILPs) that are included under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS) rose 3.40 per cent on average in the second quarter of 2017.

CPFIS-included unit trusts rose 3.26 per cent and CPFIS-included ILPs rose 3.47 per cent, Thomson Reuters Lipper said on Wednesday.

For all CPFIS-included funds, equities posted positive returns of 4.14 per cent, mixed-asset 2.99 per cent, bonds 1.18 per cent and money market funds 0.15 per cent. These compare to the MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan index which rallied 6.81 per cent and Citigroup WGBI rose 1.39 per cent.

Xav Feng, Head of Asia Pacific Research, Thomson Reuters Lipper, commented, "CPFIS funds posted solid returns in the first half of 2017. Strong growth in Europe and robust export and consumption figures in Asia helped fuel positive investor sentiment. Investors should watch out for higher volatility resulting from the development of global geopolitical tensions."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lipper was appointed by the Investment Management Association of Singapore (IMAS) and Life Insurance Association of Singapore (LIAS) to monitor the performance of all unit trusts and investment-linked insurance products included under CPFIS.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

China's yuan firms, but gains capped by corporate US dollar purchase

1MDB stolen funds witnesses are scared to talk, FBI says

Bain makes first close for Asia credit fund, raising US$557m

US dollar falls on concern about North Korea, Fed rate outlook

Foreign banks face new EU rules for more scrutiny

Norway's sovereign fund switching to liquidity

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

marina bay 17968192.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore's 2017 growth forecast: MAS

nmterminal4.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

Capture.JPG
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

1MDB stolen funds witnesses are scared to talk, FBI says

Sep 6, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Noble, Blumont

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening