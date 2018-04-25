You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse reaps wealth management rewards as assets soar

Wed, Apr 25, 2018 - 3:35 PM

file6ze6mrv357pha124fss.jpg
Tidjane Thiam is reaping the rewards of Credit Suisse's pivot to wealth management after the bank attracted new assets at the fastest pace in seven years.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] Tidjane Thiam is reaping the rewards of Credit Suisse's pivot to wealth management after the bank attracted new assets at the fastest pace in seven years.

Net new assets at the combined wealth management businesses were 14.4 billion Swiss francs (S$19.5 billion) in the first quarter, beating analyst estimates, with key contributions from the Asia-Pacific and international wealth management divisions. Profit at the latter rose 66 per cent to 484 million francs, while overall both profit and revenue at the bank did better than expected.

Mr Thiam is entering the final stages of a three-year turnaround plan that included tapping shareholders for more than 10 billion francs of fresh capital and paring back investment banking.

The bank has slashed expenses and cut thousands of jobs - mostly at the trading operations in New York and London - to reduce the reliance on volatile businesses. It's also exited some operations, including private banking in the US.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We've now completed 9 quarters of our 12-quarter restructuring program," Mr Thiam, who's led the Zurich-based bank for three years, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"2017 was a year of stabilisation and consolidation of the business and we has planned 2018 to be a year of acceleration in our performance."

Wealth Management

That's starting to look the case in the bank's wealth management business at least, with Mr Thiam, a former insurance executive, betting on rising emerging-market affluence to help drive earnings in Asia and Latin America.

The CEO is boosting collaboration between the firm's wealth units and pared down trading businesses. He's also putting deal-makers alongside private bankers in client meetings with the aim of devising financing ideas for their companies as well as topics such as their personal wealth and succession plans.

Credit Suisse soared on the results, rising as much as 4.7 per cent to 16.96 francs before paring gains slightly to trade 4.3 per cent higher as of 9.07am local time in Zurich.

While wealth managers have been under pressure from negative interest rates and generally higher cash holdings of investors since the financial crisis, Swiss banks - including Credit Suisse's key competitors Julius Baer and UBS Group - have sought to offset the challenges through cost cuts, recruiting initiatives and increasing loans to wealth individuals.

In Switzerland, Credit Suisse says it added the most net new assets so far, though the Asia Pacific region led the way with the fresh addition of about 6.2 billion francs.

Faster Growth While growth in net new assets of 7.5 per cent is faster than at UBS, its rival is still far bigger. UBS added 19 billion francs of net new money in the first quarter and has about 2 trillion under management, compared with 776 billion francs at Credit Suisse.

"The quality of the earnings is high driven by ongoing outperformance in wealth management," Kian Abouhossein, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co, wrote in a note to investors.

Results "are very solid and better than expected."

With the restructuring entering its final round, Mr Thiam is focusing on growth and repaying shareholders who've stayed with the bank.

Late last year he outlined plans to return half of the bank's profit, mainly through buybacks or special dividends, once it strengthens capital generation. That's not going to happen this year, it said at the time.

UBS said this week it plans to start a program to buy back as much as 2 billion francs of stock this quarter.

Credit Suisse's key trading business, which has negatively surprised in the past, also performed in line with expectations, though Mr Thiam had to backtrack on bullish guidance from February after trading gains fizzled.

The global markets unit, led by Brian Chin and which includes credit trading and equities trading, reported 1.5 billion francs of revenue, inline with estimates. Still, profits fell seven percent at the unit with equity revenues flat and fixed income down slightly.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Sapphire partners Haitong Singapore to explore regional finance and investment opportunities

US dollar steady, rally slows as equities slide on higher yields

Bitcoin climbs to six-week high as market sentiment improves

Wells Fargo investors back leaders despite protests

Deutsche Bank considering cuts to US cash equities business

NAB reviews advisory business as inquiry exposes misconduct

Editor's Choice

BT_20180425_MRTREK_3410349.jpg
Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping

Apr 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Business community welcomes steady hands at finance, trade, manpower ministries

2018-04-18T043014Z_1439357749_RC18C5DE6860_RTRMADP_3_FORTIS-HEALTH-INVESTMENT-FOSUN-INTL.JPG
Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH revises Fortis bid with binding proposal

Most Read

1 Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
2 Temasek unit to open private equity door for retail investors
3 Trek 2000 chairman, others involved in breaches: forensic accountants
4 Asbestos found on St John's Island, more than half of the island sealed
5 ST Engineering's Chinese unit files for bankruptcy after failing to dispose of assets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nm-gojek-comfort-2504.jpg
Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Indonesia's Go-Jek and ComfortDelGro in talks to explore tie-up: Report

Apr 25, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, First Sponsor, AEM Holdings, Suntec Reit

BT_20180425_MRTREK_3410349.jpg
Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping

2017-08-10T101238Z_1054401641_RC14D9649B40_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GRP-RESULTS.JPG
Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble chairman urges shareholders to support restructuring plan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening