You are here
Credit Suisse trading revival confirms turnaround: CEO
Bank adopting a cautious short-term outlook for now
Zurich
CREDIT Suisse Group AG's Tidjane Thiam said he "couldn't be more pleased" with the performance of the bank's trading businesses at the start of the year, while cautioning that the recent return of volatility isn't without risks.
The first six weeks of 2018 showed a "strong
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg