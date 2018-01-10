You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
BT EXCLUSIVE

Cryptocurrency player Ripple keen to set off blockchain waves in Singapore

Firm offers technology to banks to speed up cross-border payments from days to seconds
Wed, Jan 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BT_20180110_JLRIPPLE_3255747.jpg
Banks hold capital and collateral against settlement risks, so a reduction in settlement time would translate to huge savings in the trillions, says Mr Garlinghouse.
PHOTO: RIPPLE

Singapore

FRESH from setting up an office in Singapore in September, Ripple - the blockchain firm behind what is now the world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency after bitcoin - is keen to engage the key financial centre in ways to develop the use of blockchain technology, said its top

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20180110_VIBUDGET10_3255840.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Industry transformation maps 'disconnected from needs of businesses'

BT_20180110_JQNTU10_3255748.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Technology

NTU unveils all-in-one Smart Pass to support Smart Campus

2017-12-08T051154Z_61810202_RC12DF9AE3B0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Jan 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore tops Asean for 2018 property market growth forecasts

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 Jack Ma's debt giant grinds to halt as China curbs micro-loans
4 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
5 Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_NOBLE_080118_55_0.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Troubled Noble Group says goodbye to global oil trading

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Real Estate

Condo, HDB rents continued to slip in December but full-year declines eased in 2017

as-sgpassport-1001.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore passport ranks second globally, first in Asia

Jan 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian sees Tianjin Zhong Xin poised for 'stellar 2018' under new management

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening