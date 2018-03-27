You are here

DBS looking to hire 100 techies, again via hackathon

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 1:12 PM
DBS is bringing back Hack2Hire, with the aim of recruiting up to 100 of the "brightest tech sparks" - double the number of hires the hackathon programme produced last year.
The bank said that given the success of Hack2Hire recruits from 2017, it is expanding the programme's scope to hire for a wider range of technology skillsets.

Last year, the bank recruited developers, data scientists and system engineers through the Hack2Hire programme. This year, it is not only hiring for these roles, but also looking to add scrum masters, user interface and user experience designers, mobile application developers, and solution architects, to create an all-rounded, Agile technology team.

The Hack2Hire programme consists of two parts. The first is an online technical assessment designed by DBS's technology team to gauge the base skillsets required for the jobs. Those who pass the online technical assessment will then hack their way into solving real-life business in a hackathon session scheduled for April 21.

DBS said successful candidates will be offered a job within the same day.

