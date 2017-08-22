DBS to invest S$20m over 5 years to groom digital workforce

DBS Bank is investing S$20 million over five years to groom its 10,000 Singapore-based employees to embrace new technologies, as Singapore pushes ahead with its Smart Nation vision.

DBS Bank is investing S$20 million over five years to groom its 10,000 Singapore-based employees to embrace new technologies, as Singapore pushes ahead with its Smart Nation vision.

The Singapore bank said on Monday that the the financial sector is an integral part of Singapore's ambition to be a Smart Nation.

"DBS's programme supports the Monetary Authority of Singapore's vision to create a Smart Financial Centre where technology is used pervasively in the financial industry to increase efficiency, create opportunities, better manage risks, and improve lives," DBS said.

Lee Yan Hong, group head of human resources at DBS Bank said that the profile of jobs would evolve with the sector and the bank needs to help its staff embrace digital transformation through continual learning programmes.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"An agile and innovative workforce will also make Singapore's Smart Nation ambition a reality and along with this, we are making significant investments to groom a generation of digital bankers, strengthening Singapore's talent pool."

DBS's programme revolves around a 24/7 artificial intelligence-powered e-learning; experiential learning, such as intrapreneur programmes and hackathons; grants and scholarships, as well as innovative learning spaces.