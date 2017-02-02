You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank posts US$2.05 billion Q4 loss as legal bill weighs

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 15:02

1_41376479 - 01_02_2017 - DEUTSCHE-BANK-RESULTS_.jpg
Deutsche Bank posted a net loss of 1.9 billion euros (US$2.05 billion) in the fourth quarter as legal costs for past misdeeds outstripped gains from a rebound in bond trading.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank posted a net loss of 1.9 billion euros (US$2.05 billion) in the fourth quarter as legal costs for past misdeeds outstripped gains from a rebound in bond trading.

Germany's flagship lender missed the higher expectations of analysts who had expected the bank to post a fourth-quarter net loss of just 1.16 billion euros.

The bank hiked its litigation reserves to 7.6 billion euros from 5.9 billion euros in the quarter, as it had to put more money aside for settlements such as over the sale of toxic mortgages and sham Russian equities trades.

Revenues at its cash cow bond trading division were up 11 per cent in the quarter as it benefited from a surge in trading across interest rate products, commodities and foreign exchange (FICC) as investors responded to Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

REUTERS

Powered by GET.comGetCom

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
4 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
5 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening