You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank reassures staff of strength after US settlement

US$7.2b agreement over toxic sub-prime debt will not affect credit rating or ability to operate in the US, it adds
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161227_DNDEUTSCHE27VUGR_2661978.jpg
Deutsche Bank says that it found no evidence the firm had breached sanctions against Russia following a separate probe into the mirror-trade affair.
PHOTO: AFP

London

DEUTSCHE Bank AG moved to reassure employees of its financial strength after reaching a US$7.2 billion settlement with US regulators over toxic sub-prime debt, and said it found no evidence the firm had breached sanctions against Russia in a separate probe.

The lender, which

Most Read

1 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
2 Authorities investigating ISR Capital share price crash
3 Neil McGregor to succeed Tang Kin Fei as Sembcorp group president and CEO
4 Singapore shares close lower; STI dragged down by selling of DBS, OCBC
5 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening