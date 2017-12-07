Deutsche Bank wealth arm hires 6 S'pore RMs

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
GERMAN lender Deutsche Bank announced on Wednesday a series of new hires to its wealth management unit in Singapore to support its growth strategy in Asia, including six relationship managers from rival firms to cover clients in South-east Asia.
The first team of four,
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo