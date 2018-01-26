Deutsche Wealth appoints two executives to Asia-Pac lending and deposits team

DEUTSCHE Bank Wealth Management has named two executives to its Asia-Pacific lending and deposits team.

Aleksandar Pfajfer is now head of lending and deposits for that region and will be based in Hong Kong. Mr Pfajfer, a 20-year industry veteran, was previously head of banking and lending at Credit Suisse.

Tony Tan has been named head of strategic lending in Asia and head of lending for South-east Asia and South Asia. Mr Tan is based in Singapore. He previously ran the principal finance group covering Asia and Australia at Nomura Investment Banking.