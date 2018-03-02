You are here
Dollar underpinned by Powell; euro at 5-week low vs greenback
Contrasting signals from US Fed chief and ECB president send their currencies in opposite directions
Tokyo
THE dollar held firm on Thursday, drawing support after the Federal Reserve's new chief Jerome Powell struck an optimistic tone on the US economy in a boost to rate hawks that sent global stocks tumbling.
In contrast, benign inflation data in the euro zone dented expectations
