You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

EU moves to close share trading loophole

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 22:21

[LONDON] The European Union has moved to close a loophole that could have allowed banks to hook up with each other to skirt tougher transparency rules for share trading from January.

The bloc's executive European Commission has published an amendment to its "MiFID II" law that comes into force in just six months' time.

The law toughens up transparency requirements by pushing more trading onto regulated public platforms.

The Commission said an amendment would stop banks that execute a client's share order in-house - known as systematic internalising or SI - from teaming up with each other and "high frequency traders" to act as a virtual trading platform, a service that would require a separate licence.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Brussels was worried that traders would take advantage of "ambiguity" in the MiFID II law.

"A clear goal of MiFID II is indeed to ensure that multilateral trading takes place on regulated trading venues, subject to pre- and post-trade transparency requirements," the Commission said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The amendment also make sure that banks cannot gain an advantage by making own account trading appear as "riskless", meaning capital is not put at risk.

"This ensures that SIs will assume market risk when they deal on own account and hence cannot replicate the functioning of multilateral trading venues by matching trades between themselves," a Commission official said.

"The Commission will continue to monitor market developments closely to address any risk of circumvention of MiFID 2 rules."

The EU executive it was unable to make changes to the "tick size" or price increments of shares traded in-house at banks, saying the tick regime was written for exchanges and not for in-house trading.

The changes will need rubber stamping by the European Parliament and EU states before coming into effect in about three months' time.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse sued by billionaire in Singapore and New Zealand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening