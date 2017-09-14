You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Ex-HKMA chief casts doubt over the Hong Kong dollar's future

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 14:05

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's currency system can't realistically serve as a conduit between China and the rest of the world, according to a former chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

The city's status as a global financial centre makes its economy especially vulnerable to volatile fund flows - a dilemma that will only deepen as China relaxes its capital controls, Joseph Yam wrote in a blog post Thursday.

It may be wise to let local stocks be priced and traded in the yuan as well, he suggested. Hong Kong's dollar is pegged to the greenback.

Mr Yam - known for defending the peg during the Asian financial crisis - is not one to shy from controversy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The local dollar spiked in 2012 after he called for a review of the peg. Just last month, Mr Yam, now on the Hong Kong government's executive council, advocated a more proactive fiscal policy, a stance that was seen as a subtle dig at the last administration.

The peg means Hong Kong has to track US monetary policy. Massive inflows since the global financial crisis have contributed to inflation and asset rallies, making the city the world's least affordable housing market.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

Australian regulator to probe mortgage rate 'profiteering' by big banks

China's yuan extends losses after central bank sets fix at near 2-week low

Singapore banks shine in 'World's Safest Banks 2017' rankings

AUD bounces on upbeat jobs news, NZD trails

Brokers' Take: OCBC Investment Research issues 'buy' call on DBS Group

China's Internet finance body urges members not to deal in cryptocurrencies

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued
3 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
4 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
5 Halimah only candidate to make the cut, on track for walkover victory
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore jobless rate holds steady at 2.2% in June, retrenchments dip to 3,640

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Golden Agri-Resources JV opens 200 kilotonne oleochemicals plant in Indonesia

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks shine in 'World's Safest Banks 2017' rankings

Temasek Holdings.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek is said to mull investing in Magic Leap

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening