Falcon Bank's ex-Singapore branch manager slapped with 16 1MDB-related charges

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 09:59

Singapore prosecutors slapped 16 charges on a 42-year-old former branch manager here of Swiss bank Falcon in relation to the massive probe into the fund flows involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
[SINGAPORE] Singapore authorities have charged Falcon Private Bank's former Singapore branch manager Jens Sturzenegger with 16 offences relating to Singapore's probe into Maaysian state fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB). He is expected to plead guilty on Jan 11, it was disclosed in a Singapore court on Thursday.

In October last year, Falcon Bank became the second bank to be closed down by Singapore regulators over 1MDB connections, after BSI in May.

Full story here.

