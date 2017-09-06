Foreign banks face new EU rules for more scrutiny

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
London
NINETEEN foreign banks in the European Union will need to set up new holding companies so that regulators can scrutinise them more closely, an EU discussion paper says, mirroring steps taken by the United States.
The European Commission proposed last November that banks
