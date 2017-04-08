You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Founder of impact-investing platform in Singapore bags award

Durreen Shahnaz wins for her work with the world's first stock exchange dedicated to social enterprises
Saturday, April 8, 2017 - 05:50
by
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BT_20170408_JLOSLO8_2830583.jpg
Prof Shahnaz, the first Bangladeshi woman to work on Wall Street, is driven by the "unbearable gap between the worlds of finance and development".
SPH FILE PHOTO

Singapore

THE founder of a Singapore-based impact investing platform has clinched an Oslo Business for Peace Award, alongside Tesla founder Elon Musk and two others.

Durreen Shahnaz won for her work with Impact Investment Exchange (IIX), dubbed the world's first stock exchange

Powered by GET.comGetCom
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening