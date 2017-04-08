You are here
Founder of impact-investing platform in Singapore bags award
Durreen Shahnaz wins for her work with the world's first stock exchange dedicated to social enterprises
Singapore
THE founder of a Singapore-based impact investing platform has clinched an Oslo Business for Peace Award, alongside Tesla founder Elon Musk and two others.
Durreen Shahnaz won for her work with Impact Investment Exchange (IIX), dubbed the world's first stock exchange
Powered by GET.com
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg