You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Germany brings home gold reserves ahead of schedule

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 22:04

[FRANKFURT] Germany's central bank has brought much of its gold reserve back to Frankfurt, the Bundesbank said on Wednesday, restoring a bulwark of economic stability the country had stashed away at the height of the Cold War.

Guarded well out of Moscow's reach in safe havens like New York, London and Paris, the 3,378-tonne, 140 billion-euro gold stockpile had been a symbol of Germany's ascent, insulating the economy even when others struggled.

But as the rest of the euro zone stumbled from crisis to crisis over the past decade, the German public grew uneasy about keeping the gold abroad. Some even questioned whether the gold is still there.

In secretive operation spanning five years, the Bundesbank moved 674 tonnes of gold back from the Banque de France in Paris and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Just over half of all Bundesbank gold is now stored in its own vaults in Frankfurt.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most of the rest - 1,236 tonnes - will remain in New York indefinitely. A smaller portion, 432 tonnes, will be held at the Bank of England in London.

Hoping to soothe the public and ease speculation about the existence of the gold, the Bundesbank released a 2,300-page list of gold bars in 2015, promising increased transparency to calm wary Germans.

During the Cold War, 98 per cent of the gold was stored abroad. The biggest chunk moved so far, some 931 tonnes, was brought back from the Bank of England in 2000.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

Saudi wealth fund is said to hire head of US$111b portfolio

Citigroup sees 'significant' inflows into China bond market

Mutual funds mark down investments in Uber by as much as 15%

China's yuan slightly firmer on tight liquidity

NZ dollar slumps after govt cuts growth outlook

Record reserves turn costly cash pile for India central bank

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
4 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

COE 17967017.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Transport

Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

Tampines Court 18476289.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m

coe.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Retail CPI 13789129.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening