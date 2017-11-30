You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
Grab hitches top Visa honcho to lead e-payments drive
Ride-hailing firm snags Visa Singapore's country head to run GrabPay in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
Singapore
GRAB has snagged a top corporate executive from payments giant Visa to steer the ride-hailing company's payments business, in a move that shows its resolve to stay ahead in the business, The Business Times has learnt.
Grab's catch is Visa Singapore's country head Ooi Huey
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg