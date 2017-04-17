You are here
Hacking group claims America's NSA infiltrated Mid-East banking system
Documents released by Shadow Brokers show the intelligence agency infiltrated Dubai-based EastNets that helps manage transactions in Swift
New York
FOR the past few months, an elite hacking group calling itself the Shadow Brokers has sporadically leaked sensitive data from the US National Security Agency (NSA).
On Friday, just when its leaks had appeared to slow, the group released what appears to be its most damaging
Powered by GET.com
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg