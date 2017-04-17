You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hacking group claims America's NSA infiltrated Mid-East banking system

Documents released by Shadow Brokers show the intelligence agency infiltrated Dubai-based EastNets that helps manage transactions in Swift
Monday, April 17, 2017 - 05:50

National Security Agency.jpg
For the past few months, an elite hacking group calling itself the Shadow Brokers has sporadically leaked sensitive data from the US National Security Agency (NSA).
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

FOR the past few months, an elite hacking group calling itself the Shadow Brokers has sporadically leaked sensitive data from the US National Security Agency (NSA).

On Friday, just when its leaks had appeared to slow, the group released what appears to be its most damaging

Powered by GET.comGetCom
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening