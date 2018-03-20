You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HK's richest woman loses half her wealth on stock plunge

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

POLLYANNA Chu has lost her title as Hong Kong's richest woman after her listed company turned into Asia's worst performer this year.

Worth almost US$12 billion as recently as January, she's seen more than half of her wealth wiped out as the stock crashed. Kingston Financial Group Ltd, which operates businesses including Macau casinos and margin lending, has tumbled 52 per cent since Hong Kong's securities regulator in January warned investors that the company's shares were overly concentrated among a small number of stockholders.

Kingston Financial plunged 12 per cent on Monday after FTSE Russell, one of the world's most-followed index providers, removed the stock from its benchmarks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For its financing, the firm relies largely on unsecured loans provided cheaply by Ms Chu and her family, according to January analysis from activist investor David Webb.

The stock is the worst performer on MSCI-Inc's Asian gauge this year, after surging 88 per cent in the last quarter of 2017.

Some speculators may have made a killing from Kingston's misfortunes - short interest was about 6.3 per cent of free float as of Friday, according to IHS Markit data.

The company declined to immediately comment on the slump in shares.

The Securities and Futures Commission said in a Jan 29 statement that 20 holders controlled more than 91 per cent of the shares as of Jan 8. The stock plunged 17 per cent the following day.

Part of Ms Chu's wealth stems from her father's background managing casino VIP rooms in the Asian gambling centre of Macau. The sector still features prominently in the family controlled business; gaming and hotel revenues from the former Portuguese colony amounted to more than HK$670 million (S$112.5 million) for the 2017 fiscal year, some 23 per cent of total sales, according to Kingston's annual report.

Ms Chu is joining a record US$5.2 billion deal to buy most of a Hong Kong skyscraper from Li Ka-Shing's company, people familiar with the matter said last month. Ms Chu will take a 17 per cent stake, they added.

Pansy Ho, the daughter of Stanley Ho, is now No 1 in Hong Kong's ultra-rich women list, followed by Vivien Chen, chairwoman of closely held real estate developer Nan Fung Group, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

US bans transactions with Venezuela's digital currency: White House

MAS fines StanChart units S$6.4m for breach of money laundering, terror financing rules

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

Swiss private bank Pictet expands in Singapore with wholesale licence

New S$240m OCBC data fortress comes with blast-proof walls

Citigroup wants more senior women at its markets unit in Asia

Editor's Choice

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
3 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
4 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
5 Hong Kong's richest woman loses half her wealth on stock plunge
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_StanChart_200318_5.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS fines StanChart units S$6.4m for breach of money laundering, terror financing rules

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening