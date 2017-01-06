You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Horse racing offers ample tips for this fund

Alex Wong's Ample Capital beat 99 per cent of its peers over 5 years
Friday, January 6, 2017 - 05:50

Hong Kong

WHEN top Hong Kong investor Alex Wong scours financial data looking for promising returns, he draws on a long history of judging probabilities.

As a pre-teen watching Jockey Club horse races, he learned that it all came down to the pricing. "At first of course you want to

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Property fund of AIMS under attack from wind-up attempt
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening