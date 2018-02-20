You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC boss scores bumper farewell pay package as bank profits rise

Tue, Feb 20, 2018 - 3:39 PM

[LONDON] HSBC has awarded departing chief executive Stuart Gulliver a £6.1 million (S$11.2 million) pay package for his final year in charge, teeing up a possible clash with investors who have challenged the lender's largesse for years.

Gulliver, who is leaving the bank after more than 37 years' service including seven years at the helm, earned an annual bonus of £2.1 million in 2017 on top of £3.9 million in salary, allowances and benefits.

He was also awarded £4 million worth of shares in a long term incentive plan, in a year that also saw an 8.8 per cent rise in the bank's total variable bonus pool, HSBC said in its annual report published on Tuesday.

HSBC said the payout reflected the fact that Gulliver had hit four-fifths of his individual performance targets, which included reducing the bank's global sprawl and maintaining tight controls on risk and regulatory compliance.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He earned a total potential pay package of £9.7 million a year earlier, after successfully cutting costs and offloading unwanted assets, despite missing a profit target.

The payout could spark a fresh remuneration row with some of the bank's most frugal shareholders, who have demanded tighter reins on boardroom pay and bonuses against a backdrop of rising expenses and underwhelming returns.

In 2016, the bank changed its pay policy for executive directors, lowering the top amount that could be earned by 7 percent, but objections to oversized payouts have continued.

UK-based investor body Pirc blasted the lender in 2017 for awarding Gulliver a benefits package it labelled as "excessive", pointing out a ratio of executive pay to average employee remuneration of 102:1.

Pirc was not immediately available for comment.

However, Gulliver's 2017 payout is well below that of his US peers, with JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon earning US$29.5 million in 2017 while Citigroup boss Michael Corbat was paid US$23 million.

Europe's largest lender also boosted its total annual bonus pool after a 12 per cent cut last year the wake of dwindling revenues. This year staff will share a pot of US$3.3 billion, compared with US$3.04 billion a year earlier.

HSBC said Gulliver's successor John Flint, currently head of the bank's wealth management and retail banking division, would earn a salary of £1.2 million in his new role, a fixed pay annual allowance of £1.7 million and cash in lieu of pension set at 30 per cent of salary.

The bank's pre-tax profit for 2017 more than doubled due to the absence of hefty restructuring costs incurred in the prior year but still lagged expectations following writedowns stemming from US tax changes.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Malaysian firm adds Islamic certification to cryptocurrency

US dollar steadies but dogged by worries over deficits, inflation

HSBC more than doubles pre-tax profits to US$17.2b in 2017

Singapore Budget 2018: MAS still expected to tweak monetary policy, say economists

Australia, NZ dollars ease with risk appetite, RBA sticks to script

M&A is the best policy for Hong Kong life insurers

Editor's Choice

BT_20180220_YMWRAP20F3PW_3315835_1.jpg
Feb 20, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: S$700m bonus; delayed pain for long-term gain

BP_TAX_200218_1.jpg
Feb 20, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: GST up 2 points to 9% - but only from 2021-2025

BT_20180220_AGNIFTY20_3315564.jpg
Feb 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX to roll out Nifty successor products before August

Most Read

1 Singapore Budget 2018: Top marginal buyer's stamp duty for residential properties up to 4% from 3%
2 Singapore Budget 2018: GST to be hiked to 9% in "earlier" part of 2021-2025 period
3 Singapore Budget 2018: SG Bonus 'hongbao' of S$100, S$200 or S$300 for all citizens aged 21 and above, depending on income
4 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, SGX, Sembcorp Industries, IndoAgri
5 StarHub CEO buys S$518,000 worth of shares as stock falls to 6-month low
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_PM Lee_200218_102.jpg
Feb 20, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Vibrant economy a key pillar in 'strategic and integrated financial plan', says PM Lee

Iswaran.jpg
Feb 20, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Singapore still competitive despite higher taxes, Iswaran says

BP_MAS_200218_93.jpg
Feb 20, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: MAS still expected to tweak monetary policy, say economists

Money FM 89.3 panel
Feb 20, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: 'Well-calibrated', will help lift wages, say Money FM 89.3 panellists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening