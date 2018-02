Banking giant HSBC more than doubled pre-tax profit to US$17.2 billion in 2017, it announced on Tuesday, after a recovery drive to streamline its business and slash costs.

[HONG KONG] Banking giant HSBC more than doubled pre-tax profit to US$17.2 billion in 2017, it announced on Tuesday, after a recovery drive to streamline its business and slash costs.

Adjusted pre-tax profit also rose 11 per cent year-on-year to US$21 billion as revenue growth outweighed operating expenses, the bank said.

AFP