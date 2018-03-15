You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India central bank chief calls for more powers over state lenders in wake of fraud

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 9:47 PM

MUMBAI] India's central bank chief said on Wednesday that it had "very limited authority" over state-run banks and called for reforms in the wake of a US$2 billion fraud to give the regulator the same powers to police state-run banks as it has over private lenders.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel defended the central bank's role in the aftermath of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case and launched an indirect broadside against the Indian government, which has been critical of the role of the regulator and auditors in failing to spot the huge alleged scam.

In a speech at a law university in the Western Indian state of Gujarat, Mr Patel said there were numerous limitations in the RBI's powers over state-run lenders, such as its inability to remove directors, replace management, push through a merger or initiate liquidation.

While the RBI regulates all banks in India, state-run banks are also regulated by the government, which owns majority-stakes in them.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This has, in effect, led to a system of "dual regulation", said Mr Patel, adding that this "fault line is bound to lead to tremors such as the most recent fraud".

The unravelling PNB fraud, the biggest in Indian banking history, has stunned the financial sector and pushed the RBI and government to crack down on bank systems and lending practices.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Prudential's full-year earnings up on stronger Asia growth; to spin off M&G Prudential

LIA adopts guidelines on recruitment incentives for financial advisers in Singapore

OCBC sets up in-house AI unit with initial investment of S$10m over 3 years

Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products

BOJ signals confidence on smooth exit from easy policy

Hungry Deutsche Bank looks to reclaim M&A laurels

Editor's Choice

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

graduates.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy

BT_20180314_KRLUXE1WDW_3349359.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6yv8g0wtdvlgp2cde7u.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6yv8g0wtdvlgp2cde7u.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists raise Singapore's 2018 growth forecast to 3.2%

Mar 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble responds to SGX queries on corporate governance report, full-year results

nm-uber-1403.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Transport

Uber launches its first-in-Asia carpooling service

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening