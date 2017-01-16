You are here

Indonesian tycoon Tahir says keen to buy StanChart's Permata stake

Monday, January 16, 2017

[JAKARTA] Indonesian tycoon Tahir said on Monday he is interested in buying Asia-focused lender Standard Chartered Plc's entire stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Permata Tbk.

Standard Chartered and Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk each owned 44.8 per cent of Permata as of Sept 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Permata shares surged as much as 12.4 per cent on Monday.

"Actually we want all of Permata shares," Tahir told Reuters by telephone. "But at the moment the one that is planning to sell is StanChart, so we are targeting that first."

Standard Chartered and Permata were not immediately available to comment.

