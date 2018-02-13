You are here

Insurance unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway opens Dubai office

Mon, Feb 12, 2018 - 3:31 PM

[ DUBAI] An insurance subsidiary of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said on Monday it had established an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre after gaining a licence from the regulator.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance will provide speciality and commercial insurance to its brokers and other companies with a focus on construction, energy, property, marine, casualty and executive and professional lines, it said.

BHSI already has Asian regional hubs in Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as operations in Malaysia and Macau.

It also said it had appointed Alessandro Cerase, formerly global head of energy and engineered risk at AIG, as its senior executive officer, who will lead first party lines for the company in Dubai, as well as other operations in Asia.

BHSI is part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies

REUTERS

